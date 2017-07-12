Walking out for good health

Keeping active can change your life, even just 10 minutes of exercise a day can make you healthier – and the Oddfellows friendly society based in St Helens and Warrington took up the challenge by stepping out for a healthy heart walk around St Helens town centre.

Supporting the British heart Foundation’s (BHF) annual Wear It. Beat It campaign, the family-friendly stroll journeyed from St Helens Town Hall in Victoria Square to Fosters Park.

St Helen's Oddfellows members taking part in British Heart Foundation Health Heart initiative with St Helen's Healthy Living Walking programme Rita Owen, Sheila Dixon, Maureen Fitzgerald, Julie Webster, Harrison Lowndes 6 and Paul Scruton

Later on, there were a range of healthy lifestyle presentations for participants and passers-by to enjoy courtesy of event partners St Helens Healthy Living at the group’s St Helens headquarters on North Road.

The rain did not stop the walkers, in fact it only added to the fun as red raincoats and umbrellas paraded down the streets. The participants were more than happy to brighten up the damp weather with smiles and cheers.

Julie Webster, Social Organiser for Oddfellows in St Helens and Warrington, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who braved the weather to join us on the day for our healthy heart walk.

“Though it was more like a swim at some points, we weren’t going to let a spot of rain get our fun-loving bunch down!”

Katherine Stybelski, Fundraising Manager for the BHF said: “The Oddfellows’ activities are always a fun way to get people out and about to

meet with others. We hope this event inspires people to take that all-important 10 minutes of activity each day – it really does make the difference in preventing and managing heart disease.”

Julie added: “Meeting new people locally, getting more involved in the community through volunteering and fundraising and, most importantly, having reliable people to turn to in good times and bad, is what the Oddfellows is all about.

“We love welcoming new faces, why not give us a try and see how we could bring that extra bit of happiness into your life.”

Based in St Helens and Warrington, the Society’s members regularly get together to enjoy social events such as talks and trips out, lunches, craft sessions and coffee mornings.