Walking in Ken’s memory

A woman who lost her husband to cancer in February this year has raised funds for the hospice that cared for him.

Sylvia Mawdsley, 62 from Rainhill, put her best feet forward to take part in the Willowbrook Hospice Moonlight Walk in memory of her husband Ken.

Sylvia said: “The hospice was brilliant with Ken. Even though he initially felt frightened at the prospect of being there, the whole team were so supportive and re-assuring.

“Whether it was the regular physiotherapy he had to increase his mobility or the specialist help he got with his breathing, Ken really appreciated all the help and support he received from Willowbrook.“

Sylvia added: “As soon as I found out about the Moonlight Walk I decided to take part – not only as a tribute to Ken’s memory but also to help raise money so other families can receive the wonderful care Willowbrook Hospice provides if they need it.”

Sylvia was joined on the walk by her daughter Karen 27, son David 31, their two dogs and a host of friends who will all be striding out as ‘Kenny’s Crew’.

Diane Humphreys, walk organiser and Senior Fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Willowbrook has helped so many people in our community with the vital care it provides and it’s wonderful that so many people like Sylvia want to show their gratitude and support by joining us on events such as the Moonlight Walk.

“The Moonlight Walk is always a fabulous fun evening which brings together so many people from across St Helens and Knowsley. Even though there may be some tears as people remember their loved ones, everyone who takes part in the Moonlight Walk is helping to ensure that Willowbrook can continue to provide specialist care and support to local people and their families.”