Violet-Grace’s grandmother remains in hospital three weeks on

Angela French, who sustained serious injuries in an alleged hit and run crash which killed her granddaughter Violet-Grace Youens, remains in hospital.

Ms French and four-year-old Violet-Grace Youens were hit by a car as they crossed Prescot Road in St Helens three week ago today.

Angela French sustained serious injuries in an alleged hit and run incident in Prescot Road, St Helens

Ms French survived, suffering serious injuries, while little Violet-Grace sustained devastating injuries and died a day later.

She was previously described as serious but is now said to be stable.

A number of tributes have been paid to Ms French, the mother of Violet-Grace’s mum Rebecca, who recently turned 56 while in hospital recovering from her injuries. A petition have been launched calling for the speed limit on the stretch of road where the tragedy occurred to be cut.

Meanwhile, Violet-Grace’s parents have released an emotional message to the people of St Helens thanking them for their support since the tragedy.

This is a nightmare I cannot wake up from and my heart is broken Rebecca Youens, Violet-Grace’s mum

Her mum, Rebecca Youens released a statement via Facebook, alongside pictures of Violet-Grace.

It read: “This is my special, beautiful, kind baby girl. She was taken away from us just over week ago now, and it feels like an eternity already.

“Her little brother (Oliver) misses her so much already too. How to explain to a 21-month-old his best friend will never be coming home is heartbreaking.

“He keeps calling her name. They were best buds, and she was my best friend too. Her poor little friends are heartbroken and that is so upsetting. This is a nightmare I cannot wake up from and my heart is broken.

“Myself, Violet’s daddy, family and friends have been blown away by every single person in this town, and the whole country.

“Our beautiful princess has touched the lives of so many and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart how much comfort you have all brought us as a family.

“My mum (Angela French) is improving day by day and is touched by all your well wishes. Thank you all again for the love you have all shown my family and my beautiful precious little star in the sky.

“I just pray the recipients of her organs get better and live happy fulfilling lives. Violet can live on in them and in our hearts. Thank you everyone.”

A GoFundMe page raising money for the family has already gathered more than £20,000 for the family by 1,159 people in eight days.

Aiden McAteer has been charged with death by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody.