Violet-Grace’s family thanks community support

The family of Violet-Grace Youens - the little girl killed in a road incident, have called for a reduction in the speed limit on Prescot Road.

The four-year-old died after she was hit by a car as she crossed the road with her grandmother, Angela French.

Ms French, 55, remains in a serious but stable condition.

Now a petition have been lauching calling for the speed limit on Prescot Road to be cut.

Meanwhile, Violet-Grace’s parents have releaed an emotional message to the people of St Helens thanking them for their support since the tragedy.

Her mum, Rebecca Youens released a statement via Facebook, alongside pictures of Violet-Grace.

Her little brother (Oliver) misses her so much already too. How to explain to a 21-month-old his best friend will never be coming home is heartbreaking Rebecca Youens, Violet-Grace’s mum

It read: “This is my special, beautiful, kind baby girl. She was taken away from us just over week ago now, and it feels like an eternity already.

“Her little brother (Oliver) misses her so much already too. How to explain to a 21-month-old his best friend will never be coming home is heartbreaking.

“He keeps calling her name. They were best buds, and she was my best friend too. Her poor little friends are heartbroken and that is so upsetting.

“This is a nightmare I cannot wake up from and my heart is broken.

“Myself, Violet’s daddy, family and friends have been blown away by every single person in this town, and the whole country.

“Our beautiful princess has touched the lives of so many and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart how much comfort you have all brought us as a family.

“My mum (Angela French) is improving day by day and is touched by all your well wishes. Thank you all again for the love you have all shown my family and my beautiful precious little star in the sky.

“I just pray the recipients of her organs get better and live happy fulfilling lives.

“Violet can live on in them and in our hearts. Thank you everyone.”

A GoFundMe page raising money for the family has already gathered more than £20,000 for the family by 1,159 people in eight days.

To donate visit gofundme.com/violet-grace.

* Aiden McAteer has been charged with death by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody at Liverpool Crown Court.