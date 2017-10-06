Violet-Grace’s family officially open new nursery

The family of Violet-Grace Youens officially opened a new nursery where 30-hours of free childcare has been introduced.

Violet-Grace’s mum Rebecca and grandmother, Angela French, the opening of Portico Poppets on the Mere Grange Business Park.

Violet the giraffe

The opening was made possible by funding from St Helens Council

Violet-Grace died aged four in March after she was hit by a stolen car while crossing the road with Ms French.

Her family, who have close ties with the nursery group, were invited to officially open the new nursery in memory of their daughter.

At the launch event, a plaque was unveiled by Violet’s mother Rebecca, dedicating a huge metal sculpture of a giraffe to her memory.

The Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe Pearson and wife Sylvia, were also in attendance.

The other nurseries that were successful in securing the funding include Newtown Pre-School, West Park, which has built an additional building, and Rainhill Community Nursery – due to be extended early next year.

Councillor Jeanette Banks, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, said: “While we welcome the new increased funded childcare offer for working parents, it’s of great importance that our nurseries can cope with the increased demand, and are capable of delivering the same excellent standards. So I’m delighted that we could work with local nursery providers to improve their services, to the benefit of local families.”

Any parents interested in securing a free nursery place in St Helens can find more details on the council’s website at www.sthelens.gov.uk/schools-education/family-information-service

To apply for the 30 hours funded childcare (for 3 and 4 year olds) parents should apply via the Childcare Choices website at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk