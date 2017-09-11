Violet-Grace's family back donation awareness bid

The family of a little girl who died in a hit and run have backed an event to support Organ Donation Week.



Violet-Grace Youens, from St Helens, and her grandmother, Angela French, from Golborne, were knocked down by thieves driving a stolen.

Ms French spent several weeks recovering from serious injuries but four-year-old Violet-Grace died from her injuries two days later.

Her parents, Glenn and Becky, took the decision to donate her kidney and pancreas.

They returned to Salford Royal Hospital, where Violet-Grace was treated before her death, to support the annual Salford Royal Donation Games.

Becky said: “We took part in honour of Violet, she is our little angel. She donated her kidney and pancreas and we want to keep Violet’s memory alive and the gift she gave to the recipients.

“A lot of people have signed up to organ donation because of Violet and I know one wants to talk about death, but you need to and we are here to help raise awareness and encourage people to have the conversation about organ donation.

“With Violet’s headstone going in this week and being the week she was meant to be starting school, the Donation Games has given us something to focus on, in such a hard and painful week.”