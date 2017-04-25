Updated: 18-year-old stabbing victim discharged from hospital

A teenager who was stabbed in an attack at a St Helens town centre takeaway has today been discharged from hospital while another victim remains in a critical condition.

The 18-year-old was released from hospital at lunchtime.

A second victim, aged 20, remains in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

The third victim, aged 21, is in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old lad arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing in St Helens town centre has been released from police custody.

The teenager was quizzed yesterday by detectives before being conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Two other men remain in custody.