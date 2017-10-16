Union claims £3.5m equal pay claim victory

Union bosses are claiming a "huge" victory as St Helens Council pays out £3.5m to members in an equal pay claim.

GMB, the union for local government workers, said the pay claim saw some members receive "substantial five figures sums".

The case had been going for years as the council took it to the Employment Tribunal, the Employment Appeal Tribunal and then made applications to the Court of Appeal.

However, the union said the council did not proceed with its application to the Court of Appeal, sealing victory for its members.

This is the third multi-million pound settlement for equal pay claims for GMB members in the North West, following success in Knowsley and Liverpool.

Paul McCarthy, GMB regional secretary, said: “This is a huge victory for GMB members at St Helens Council – and for equal rights in general.

“The authority used every legal argument they could to avoid paying out but after years of wasting everyone’s time they failed.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Simpsons Solicitors who took on the case and will pass on 100 per cent of the compensation – without taking a penny of members’ settlement.

“GMB will always fight inequality in the workplace on behalf of our members wherever we find it.”