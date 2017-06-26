Tyrers development plan approved

An ambitious plan to convert the former Tyrers department store in St Helens has been given the green light by planning chiefs.

Developers Luxor Group bought the iconic building last December with the intention of transforming the former retail giant into a housing and commericial space.

Paul Nicholson of Luxor Developments

Council chiefs in St Helens have today (Monday) approved the £1m development.

Work can now start on converting the building into 15 residential apartments, with a retail unit on the ground floor.

The exterior façade and features will be retained under the plans, with Luxor also undertaking essential repair work to the rear of the building and adding decorative exterior lighting.

The apartments, to be known as Luxor Lofts, will consist of 9 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments and will be solely available to rent.

Work is expected to start this July with a completion expected by the end of 2017.

Paul Nicholson, managing director of Luxor Group, says: “This is a major milestone achieved for this development, which will result in much needed high quality housing for St Helens as well as introducing a new brand to the town centre in the commercial unit. We are currently seeking offers for the duplex commercial unit and have successfully secured a wider planning use.”

“The 15 new apartments will provide modern, luxury living space and make a positive contribution to the town centre. We are investing heavily in to St Helens as we consider it to be a ‘sleeping giant’ which can be brought to life with a new vision and regeneration plans supported by the council.

“We are committed to making a positive contribution to the area and bringing this landmark building back to use. We are excited to get on site and start working on our £1m vision for the property.”