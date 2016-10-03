Tyrers building ‘sold’ for £650,000

St Helens’ iconic department store Tyrer has been sold subject to contract, with the site going for an eye-watering £650,000.

The Bridge Street site has been on sale since the business closed in January.

The site has now been sold - subject to contracts being exchanged.

The identity of the buyer currently remains a mystery although there has been strong speculation Primark were considering making a bid for the site.

But last week a sign has been put up on the building from estate agent JB&B Leach declaring it is now under offer.

Tyrers went bust earlier this year after 128 years of trading in the town.

It was once hailed as the ‘Harrods of the North’ but struggled to cope with the changing nature of 21st century retailing and online shopping.

Former boss Ali Tyrer has since opened a boutique in Rainford.