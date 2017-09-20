Two men jailed following £1.2m drugs haul

A St Helens man has been jailed for more than seven years following a £1.2m drugs haul.

Lawrence Flaherty. 52, of Scholes Lane as well as Peter Byrne, 56, of Ardennes Road in Huyton were arrested by detectives from TITAN, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), following the seizure of 12 kilos of heroin and approximately £530,000 in cash.

The heroin was estimated to be worth around £1.2m in street value. The seizures were made following the execution of warrants at two addresses in Huyton in Knowsley and a third address in Thatto Heath, St Helens.

Flaherty was arrested and later charged with money laundering and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



Byrne was charged with money laundering after Titan officers seized £30,000 cash from a car linked to him.



Both men pleaded guilty at court and yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court Flaherty was jailed for 7 years and 4 months whilst Byrne was sentenced to three years.



TITAN Detective inspector Nick Hughes, said: "TITAN is committed to tackling the blight of drugs on our streets and has already had many successes in disrupting the supply of drugs across the North West. We will continue, with the support of police forces across the North West, to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs and put them behind bars."