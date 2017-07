Firefighters battling a huge fire in St Helens fear two people may be trapped in the building.

Crews were called to the Indoor Painting Centre on Borough Road shortly after 5pm.

A brigade spokesman said: “Fire Crews arrived to find a large building with an area of around 20 x 30 metres well alight.

“There have been reports of two people who have entered the building and have not yet come out.

“There are 6 fire appliances in attendance.”