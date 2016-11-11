Twelve charged with drug offences

Twelve people have been charged with drug offences.

They were all arrested after Merseyside Police carried out search warrants across St Helens on Thursday and arrested 13 people on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Robert Wenton, 35, of Threadneedle Court, St Helens, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in St Helens and Leigh, Greater Manchester and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow, Saturday.

William Osu, 25, of Stevenage Close, Thatto Heath, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in St Helens and Leigh, Greater Manchester and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Dean Weaver, 25, of Hempstead Close, St Helens, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in St Helens and Leigh, Greater Manchester and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Katie Rawson, 34, of Threadneedle Court, St Helens, has been charged with five counts of supplying heroin and five counts of supplying crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

A 17 year-old from St Helens has been charged with three counts of supplying heroin and three counts of supplying crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Michael Eccleston, 18, of Colsborne Road, Liverpool, has been charged with four counts of supplying heroin and five counts of supplying crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Terence Thompson, 51, of Lakemore Close, St Helens, has been charged with eight counts of supplying heroin and seven counts of supplying crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Kinley Johnson, 42, of Glamorgan Close, St Helens, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Kieron Stubbs, 25, of Greenwood Court, St Helens, has been charged with three counts of supplying heroin, three counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He appeared at Wirral magistrates court today, Friday, and has been bailed to next appear on December 9.

Wayne Phillips, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin and two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine. He appeared at Wirral magistrates court today and has been bailed to next appear on December 9.

Nicola Riley, 27, of Breccia Gardens, St Helens, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and two counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and is due to appear before Sefton magistrates court tomorrow.

Gillian Latham, 35, of Marsden Avenue, St Helens, has been charged with two counts of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine. She appeared at Wirral magistrates court today and has been bailed to appear on December 9.

A 48 year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all remain in custody.