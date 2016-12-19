TV stars announced for St Helens panto

The Christmas panto season is in full swing - but plans are already being made for an Easter show in St Helens.

Regal Entertainments have announced their Easter pantomime will be Beauty And The Beast.

Nikki Grahame

It will run from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 23 at St Helens Theatre Royal.

Channel 5 Milkshake’s Amy Thompson leads the cast as the beautiful Belle.

The star of Milkshake’s Bop Box, Summer Fun and Festive Fun has also appeared on ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale and her first feature film The Last Laugh is due for release in May.

Amy has starred in many stage and panto productions across the country.

She said: “Belle is my favourite Disney princess and I am delighted to be playing her for the first time at St Helens Theatre Royal next Easter.”

Adding some extra sparkle will be Big Brother housemate Nikki Grahame as Fairy Rose.

Since first entering the famous house in 2006, Nikki has become one the most popular and talked about housemates in worldwide Big Brother history, returning to take part in 2010’s Ultimate Big Brother then in June 2015 as a Big Brother legend.

Belle falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, with Richard Hazelwood as the Beast.

After reeling in audiences with his captivating performance as Captain Hook in last year’s production of Peter Pan, Philip McGuinness returns to the Theatre Royal and is also trying to win Belle’s heart as the brutish Gaston.

Liam Mellor will be causing mayhem and mischief as French Frank and his partner in crime, St Helens’ resident dame Simon Foster, completes the cast as Potty Polly.

Theatre manager Chantelle Nolan said: “I am delighted to announce next year’s Easter panto cast. Amy Thompson is a well-known children’s presenter so I have no doubt she will shine with her bubbly and friendly personality, and the nation fell in love with Nikki Grahame when she was in the Big Brother House with her hilarious over-the-top antics and she will make an excellent addition to the line-up.

“It is an exciting mix of new faces as well as some Theatre Royal returning favourites and I can’t wait to bring it to audiences next year.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Theatre Royal and online at www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.