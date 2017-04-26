Tributes to town centre stabbing victim

Tributes have been paid to the 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in St Helens town centre.

The victim, named locally Ryan Lamb, died in the early hours of this morning.

He had spent 48 hours in intensive care before succumbing to his injuries.

The Reporter understands Ryan hailed from the Sutton area of St Helens.

A post-mortem will be carried out and his family have been informed.

He has not yet been officially named by police but a number of tributes and condolences have already been made on social media.

Three men were stabbed on Sunday following an incident at the Shere Khan restaurant in the town centre.SW

Chelsea Jones posted: “RIP to Ryan Lamb; thinking of all his family so sad!”

Yvonne Smith added: “RIP Ryan Lamb so sad that you were only 20 when you died. You were still to young I feel sorry for your friends and family who found out.”

And Jimmy McNally, from Liverpool, added: “Thinking of my mate at this sad time. RIP Ryan. It’s a cruel world.”

An 18-year-old man from Kensington who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed last night pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man from Huyton who was arrested on suspicion of assault remains in custody for questioning by detectives.

