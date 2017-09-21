Severed hand in central reservation leads to road closure

Police who closed a major road after a motorist spotted a suspicious item have said it was a realistic-looking fake severed hand.
The Cleveland and Durham Roads Policing Unit shut the A19 near Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening while investigations were carried out.
Officers found a gruesome-looking bloody hand and wrist lying on the gravel which turned out to be a prop.
Afterwards the unit went on Facebook to explain the closure.
It said: "In a nutshell, an eagle eyed diligent member of the motoring public spotted a suspicious looking item in the central reservation.
"Officers have attended and it has been found to be a realistic looking 'severed hand'.
"No doubt comments will be forthcoming- please! ..........."
And members of the public did not disappoint with their response to the incident.
One replied: "That's were I put my back scratcher been looking all over for it."
Another said: "I wonder if they need a hand to clean up."
And another reader said: "Well done to the officer who picked it up. Give your self a pat on the back."
Almost Done!
Registering with St Helens Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.