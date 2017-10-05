Traffic disruption outside Parr Baths

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area around Parr Baths after an electrical fault resulted in the loss of power to traffic lights.

The outrage has affected the lights at the junction of Parr Street and Ashcroft Street, opposite Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre.

Engineers are currently working to restore power.

Meanwhile, the A557 Watkinson Way has been closed to traffic by Halton Council, causing disruption on M62 junction seven.

Motorists are advised to avoid both areas and use alternative routes.