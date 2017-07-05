Town’s plan wins national award

A plan to transform Prescot has won a national ward for town planning.

The town centre plan was shortlisted for the masterplan award and went up against four other schemes from across the UK.

The Planning Awards are run by Planning magazine in conjunction with PlanningResource and PlacemakingResource.

The Awards invited submissions from across 10 planning categories including infrastructure planning, stakeholder engagement and planning permission of the year. This is the first year the masterplanning category has been included in the Planning Awards.

The masterplan was developed by Knowsley Council in partnership with consultants Peter Brett Associates.

The masterplan supports the council’s ambitious plans to regenerate Prescot and will guide development and investment in the town up to 2028.

The plan builds on Prescot’s unique and rich heritage and aims to transform the town centre into a thriving attractive destination with new cultural and leisure facilities, an independent retail offer and a successful evening economy.

It also highlights the opportunities for residential developments and transport improvements.

Coun Graham Morgan, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said “This is a fantastic achievement for us, particularly to win in the very first year that the award category opened!

“It’s great to receive national recognition for the work we are doing to drive forward our ambitious plans for our town centres and Prescot is the first town centre to have a long-term place in place that will help to attract the right type of development and investment to support our plans.”

A copy of the Prescot Town Centre Masterplan is available on Knowsley Council’s website.