Town’s parks could be transferred from council ownership

Cash-strapped council bosses in St Helens are considering selling off the borough’s parks in a bid to help save £20.6m over the next three years.

The radical plan - which is certain to enrage many residents - was discussed by the authority’s overview and scrutiny commission on Monday night.

No decision has yet been taken.

But the committee heard the council was reviewing the feasibility of transferring its “green assests” to the voluntary sector.

Other proposals include axing the council’s popular ranger service.

It is believed the move would save the council £50,000 a year.

Other proposals to save cash over the next few years include moving to three and then four weekly bin collections and axing taxi services for special needs children.