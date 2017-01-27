Town’s minor injuries treated 74,978 patients in 2016

Staff at St Helens walk-in centre treated a staggering 74,978 patients last year at an average of 205 a day.

NHS bosses say the town centre medical hub, which is run by Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Bridgewater) in partnership with St Helens Borough Clinical Commissioning Group, has significantly helped alieviate pressure on accident and emergency services.

The figure shows an increase on 2015 when 71,000 people were treated at the Millenium Centre read the full story here

Lynn Swift, Bridgewater’s clinical services manager and a nurse clinician at St Helens NHS Walk-in Centre and Minor Injuries Unit, said: “2016 has been another busy year for St Helens Walk-in Centre.

“During the past few months, there has been an increase in the number of patients we have treated with respiratory conditions; we have also seen increased numbers of children suffering from a variety of injuries and illness.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly to provide a consistent high-quality service. During the festive period alone, 1,612 people came through our doors, many of them suffering from cold and flu symptoms.

“We are proud of the volume of people we have treated and are very pleased that so many have chosen to use our service in 2016, helping to alleviate some of the pressures on our local hospitals.

“We continue to urge anyone who has a minor injury or illness to consider their options before going straight to A&E. This could include coming to St Helens Walk-in Centre or visiting a pharmacy, GP or calling NHS 111 for advice.”

The walk-in centre is open 365 days a year to treat minor injuries and illnesses such as cuts or wounds, sore throats, suspected simple fractures, rashes and allergic reactions, bites or stings, minor burns or scalds, minor head injuries, coughs and colds, sprains and strains, earache, eye injuries and infections.

St Helens NHS Walk-in Centre and Minor Injuries Unit is based at The Millennium Centre, Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1HJ and is open 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm Sundays.

The centre can be contacted by calling 01744 627400. To find out more visit www.bridgewater.nhs.uk/haltonsthelens/walkincentresthelens