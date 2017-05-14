Town’s business leader welcomes mayoral election result

Business leaders in St Helens have welcomed the election of Steve Rotherham as the Liverpool City region’s first ever mayor.

This appointment was made as part of the devolution of power to the region over things like spending, transport and education. These devolution deals, which aim to channel more power over decision making away from Westminster and into combined local authorities have been rolled out across the country.

Tracy Mawson, deputy chief executive at St Helens Chamber, said: “I would like to congratulate Steve Rotheram on his appointment to become the first ever, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor.

“Having an elected mayor for the Liverpool City Region will place greater control over the region and the region’s economic outlook in the hands of its elected representatives, and we have hope this new appointment will have a positive impact on the lives and economic prosperity of local residents.

“As recent winners of the most prestigious award for business, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, St Helens Chamber is committed to ensuring the economic prosperity of St Helens and strives to support businesses, enterprise, education and training to boost the local economy.

“With experience of running a business, Steve Rotheram can no doubt understand the issues facing businesses on a daily basis and we would like to extend an invitation to him at the first opportunity to meet with the businesses of St Helens to hear their priorities.”

Mr Rotheram was elected to the Metro Mayor post with 59 per cent of the vote.