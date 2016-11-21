Town hall’s festive gift appeal

St Helens Council officers are calling on kind-hearted residents to make a disadvantaged child’s Christmas special, by donating to a gift appeal.

The town hall team from the council’s People Service department is once again running the appeal for children aged from birth to 18 years old who may not otherwise receive gifts.

Items such as rattles, teething rings, books, toys, toiletries and clothing will be most welcome - but for health and safety reasons, soft toys cannot be accepted and it is asked that your gifts are not wrapped.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, Coun Andy Bowden said: “Sadly, the gifts that we collect may be the only ones received in many local homes.”

“So I’d urge everyone to do what they can to make Christmas happen for those going through difficulties – and thank those who have already contributed.

“Their efforts will help to ensure a happy Christmas and bring some much needed joy to many young people.”

Collection Points have been set up in various town centre locations including: St Helens Town Hall; Atlas House; Wesley House; Central Library; Central Link Children’s Centre, Westfield Street.

Donations can also be made at: Parr Children’s Centre, Ashtons Green Drive; Fourways Children’s Centre, Burnage Avenue; Thatto Heath Children’s Centre, Brisbane Street; Sutton Children’s Centre, Ellamsbridge Road; Newton Children’s Centre, Patterson Street.

The deadline for donations is Friday December 16.

For more information contact Tracy Sexton on 01744 676563.