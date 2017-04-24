Town hall hails primary school placement success

Council chiefs in St Helens say almost every child in the borough received one of their preferred primary school places.

Deputy council leader Andy Bowden hailed the outcome.

Officials say 96.97 per cent were allocated one of their preferred primary schools starting in September.

Coun Bowden, who is also the cabinet member for Children, Families, Young People and Education, said: “Our School Admissions Team and primary schools have all worked exceptionally hard to ensure that the overwhelming majority of St Helens parents - 96.97 per cent - have been allocated one of their preferred primary schools for September 2017.

“If any parent or guardian has a concern about the outcome of their application for a school place, or if their child will be four years old before 1 September, 2017, and have not yet applied - I would ask them to contact the School Admissions Team on 01744 671035/1029.”