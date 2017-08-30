Town hall endorses ‘informal deals’ with voluntary groups to provide some services

Council chiefs in Knowsley have endorsed a new approach to delivering services which will see the council make significant steps forward in further developing its co-operative working with local stakeholders.

The formal launch of ‘Knowsley Better Together’ will now see the Council working more closely with residents, partners and the voluntary sector than ever before.

This will be achieved through a series of informal deals, outlining what the council will do and what others need to do in order to achieve a shared goal.

As part of this new approach, the council’s Leader, Andy Moorhead has launched a £1m social sector fund which has been quickly recognised nationally by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations as ‘great commissioning and collaboration’.

The fund enables the local community, voluntary and faith sectors to work better together to provide the support residents and communities need.

To achieve this, the council has made available:

- *£300,000 for local groups *to work with Councillors to deliver environmental improvements in their local area; and

- *£700,000 for community groups* to work with the council to support the councils five priorities over the next three years. These are accelerating business growth, new jobs and housing, providing high quality and sustainable adult social care, maximising the council’s contribution to education in Knowsley, creating a sustainable borough and maximising the council’s contribution to the health and wellbeing of Knowsley residents.

Council leader Andy Moorhead said: “We know we can achieve great things by working together. We all want Knowsley to be a great place to live, work, visit or invest in, so through Knowsley Better Together we hope to encourage greater partnership working with our residents and businesses in particular to build a better Knowsley.

“I am excited by this launch and the impact it will have over the coming months.”

“Whether you live, work, invest or visit Knowsley, everyone has a role to play in ensuring it is the best it can be and can become the borough of choice.

“No-one can do this in isolation and by working together, we can achieve so much more.”