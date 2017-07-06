Town hall chiefs launches Parkside link road consultation

Council chiefs in St Helens have launched a public consultation on plans for a new link road to serve the proposed Parkside development.

As part of the plans for the regeneration of the derelict former Parkside Colliery site in Newton-le- Willows, St Helens Council is looking to further support the development with the proposal of a new link road from the site to junction 22 of the M6.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald with Langtree boss John Downes, a director of Parkside Regeneration, launching the new Parkside development

During initial consultation on the development of the site by developers Langtree earlier in the year, feedback from the public highlighted the requirement for a link road between the site and the M6 to help ease the congestion on neighbouring roads.

As a consequence, meetings have now taken place between St Helens Council, developers and stakeholders to put forward a number of suggested routes for a link road, with initially six route options identified. Each of these routes were assessed using a framework developed by the Department of Transport, and after careful consideration one route was identified as the best option and has been selected to go forward for further detailed design and consultation with the public.

It is envisaged the road would not only benefit businesses but also bring significant benefits to residents with traffic being divert away from the villages of Newton-le-Willows and Winwick and allowing for quicker and easier access on to the M6 at junction 22.

In order for the council and developers to consult with local people and interest groups, two public information days will be held, whereby officers from the council and developers will showcase their proposals for the road. The information events will take place on Tuesday 11th July at Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows from 4pm – 8pm and Thursday 13th July at Winwick Leisure Centre, Winwick, from 4pm – 8pm

As well as the consultation on the link road, the information days will also allow the final plans for the first phase of the development of the site to be shared with the public, before submission of a formal planning application on 31st July.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald said: “The Parkside development represents an extremely attractive proposition for logistics and warehousing companies looking for a prime location on the motorway network.

“A new link road would not only attract businesses to the site but would clearly benefit local people and commuters. In fact, public feedback on the development of the Parkside site highlight that local people saw the development of a new link road as essential.”

“There is nothing not to like about the proposals for this road, with businesses, local people and commuters all benefitting from the scheme.”