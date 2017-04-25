Town centre roads re-opened after stabbing probe lockdown

A number of town centre roads, which had been closed as part of a police probe into a treble stabbing, have been reopened.

The roads concerned were a combination of main arterial routes around the town and residential roads.

Police closed a number of roads as they investigated an incident at the Shere Khan takeaway in the town centre on Sunday during which three men were stabbed.

The roads closed were:

Access on to Bridge Street (one-way section) from Ormskirk Street

Chalon Way closed in both directions between King Street/Westfield Street and Linkway West (B&Q roundabout).

Liverpool Road fully closed, no access from Westfield Street, Liverpool Street or Linkway West.

Canal Street closed in both directions between Linkway West and Bold Street (the Phoenix Public House).

Bold Street fully closed between Glover Street and Canal Street.

Three men have been arrested, two on suspicion of attempted murder and one on suspicion of assault.

A 17-year-old lad arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing in St Helens town centre has been released from police custody.

The teenager was quizzed yesterday by detectives before being conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

The other two males remain in custody for questioning.

Three men remain in hospital receiving treatment. One, a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition, while two others, aged 18 and 21, are described as being in a stable condition.