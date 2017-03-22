Top Northern Soul artists and DJ to perform St Helens

One of the The UK’s leading Northern Soul bands, The Signatures, will be lighting up the stage at the Citadel in St Helens April 1, when they bring their intense live show to the venue.

The band will be joined by vocalists Paul Stuart Davies from Darwen, and Stefan Taylor originally from Leicester.

Paul has been performing his brand of classy soul in the UK for over a decade, and has shared stage, and the studio with an impressive host of classic 60s Northern Soul and Motown legends like Kim Weston, Tommy Hunt, Chris Clark, Dean Parrish, The Original Vandellas, and The Contours to name just a few.

He has been a regular and welcome feature at the UK's biggest soul events and venues including the Northern Soul Survivors weekender in Skegness, and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Stefan Taylor has been performing with The Signatures for just over a year at various top venues, festivals and scooter rallies all across the UK, and brings his own electrifying blend of power and energy to the live Northern Soul experience. Stefan has incredible range, presence, style and personality and gives 100% to every single performance.

The Signatures are a ten-piece band from Essex, and have worked tirelessly to establish themselves as the number one Northern Soul band in the UK.

They specialize in bringing their mighty sound to stage and studio behind some truly legendary vocalists. This year will see the band backing the great Brenda Holloway, Dean Parrish, Tommy Hunt, and for her first ever UK live appearance, Tobi Legend at the Skegness Northern Soul Weekender in September.

This is in addition to working with many other amazing US and UK vocalists on the Northern Soul scene such as Johnny Boy Pryers, and the aforementioned Paul Stuart Davies, and Stefan Taylor.

The Signatures, band manager and drummer, Gavin Webb, said: “St Helens will be our first full live show with Paul Stuart Davies, a performance that we have very much been looking forward to.

“We first met him last year while working together on the amazing Northern Soul survivors charity single. We recorded a refreshing and uplifting new version of the Northern Soul classic Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

“The song features original Northern Soul artists Dean Parrish, Tommy Hunt, Sidney Barnes, Pat Lewis and Chris Clark, along with Paul and Johnny. Working on that project was such a great experience; we immediately discussed the idea of doing some live work together. The first fruit of this exciting union will be the gig at The Citadel in St Helens. We are really looking forward to this one, and it’s going to be a simply awesome evening of non-stop, powerhouse live Northern Soul.”

The evening will also see legendary Wigan-based Northern Soul DJ and radio host Diane Herring playing some top tunes from her vinyl collection.

The Signatures, Paul Stuart Davies and Stefan Taylor take to the stage at The Citadel, St Helens on the 1st April at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased direct from the Citadel’s website or by calling the box office on 01744 735436. Tickets are £14.