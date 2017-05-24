Top cop thanks public for their support

Merseyside Police’s top cop has thanked the people of the region of their messages of support following the horrific terror attack in Manchester.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke said the force had been overwhelmed by the public’s response to his officers’ hard work and dedication.

He said: “The response of the police and our partners in the other emergency services at times such as this are critical for ensuring that the public feel safe and reassured.

“The public will have seen an increased visible presence of armed police officers across Liverpool and I want to continue to reassure them that it is not in response to any direct threat but just to offer reassurance.

“A number of members of the public have contacted us via our feedback forms, our website and social media sites to thank Merseyside Police for the hard work, visible presence and professionalism following Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester.

“I want to thank the public for their continued support and can assure them of our ongoing commitment to keeping the streets of Merseyside safe.”