Top chef Nigel serves up a masterclass

Budding St Helens chefs were paid a visit by one of the nation’s best last week.

Nigel hosted a special Guest Chef Dinner event at the Colours Restaurant.

Before his visit, students spent the day at Northcote Manor, Nigel’s flagship restaurant, to get hands-on experience in a Michelin-starred establishment.

For the event, excited students worked alongside the Great British Menu winner to deliver dishes such as treacle cured salmon, Devon crab, butter puff pastry wrapped lamb and Jerusalem artichokes.

Terry Lavin, Head of Hospitality and Tourism spoke about the dinner saying, “These events are invaluable opportunities for our students to gain real insight into the exciting industry that they are preparing to enter. Nigel is an amazing chef and we are so grateful for his contribution, the feedback from the students who took part was very positive. Not only was it a great learning experience for them, but will also look brilliant on their CV.”

If you are interested in a career in catering or hospitality please visit our website for more information www.sthelens.ac.uk or call 0800 99 66 99.