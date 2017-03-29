Top Army band sign up for Prescot Festival

One of the nation’s top military bands will appear at this year’s Prescot Festival.

Organisers of the arts and music festival, now in its 13th year, have secured the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment as its musical guest for its Proms-style finale.

Audience members are encouraged to wave flags and sing along to a selection of well-known patriotic tunes at the concert on Sunday 25 June.

The climactic event regularly attracts several hundred music lovers to the Grade I listed St Mary’s Church in Prescot.

There are other ways to participate in the 10-day festival, too.

Sopranos, altos, tenors and basses are invited to ‘Come & Sing’ with the Prescot Festival Chorus on Saturday, June 17.

James Luxton of Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral will conduct the massed choir in performances of Rutter’s ‘Magnificat’ and Parry’s ‘I Was Glad.’

Budding authors can enter the 2017 Prescot Festival Short Story Competition by writing up to 1,000 words of fiction inspired by the theme ‘Clocking Off.’

The festival always welcomes new volunteers to help make sure things run smoothly behind the scenes, and sponsorship opportunities are available to individuals and businesses eager to invest in local arts and culture.

“Community music-making is at the heart of the Prescot Festival,” said Founder and Artistic Director Dr Robert Howard, “so we encourage local people to get involved in what’s going on, whether it’s picking up a pen to write a story, greeting guests on the door as a steward, or belting out a song at the Festival Finale.”

The 13th Annual Prescot Festival of Music and the Arts runs from Friday 16 to Sunday 25 June 2017 in the historic Lancashire town of Prescot, Merseyside.

Highlights of this year’s programme include Leyland Band, Phoenix Concert Orchestra and the Chilled Lemons Jazz Quintet with vocalist Chris James.

Full information is online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk, and tickets for all events go on sale on Monday 1 May on the website and at Poco Coffee, 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot, L34 5QJ.