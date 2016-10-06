TK Maxx opens new store in Prescot

Hundreds of eager bargain-hunters flocked to the opening of Prescot’s TK Maxx store this morning.

The long-awaited TK Maxx store opened its doors to a crowd of excited shoppers at the Cables Retail Park.

TK Maxx offers a huge choice of great value style for the wardrobe and the home, all at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP, and a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: “What a great opening morning we’ve had, with loads of excited customers coming in to see the new store.

“The rapidly changing assortments of TK Maxx creates the treasure hunt shopping experience that our customers love, but it also means once it’s gone, it’s gone, so we hope they stop by often to see our latest designer finds and unique gems.”