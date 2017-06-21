Thousands attend Elizabethan fayre

Residents and visitors celebrated Prescot’s wonderful heritage at this year’s superb Elizabethan Fayre.

The event was the most popular yet with over two thousand visitors throughout the day.

The town centre played host to medieval music, dance, arts and crafts in a recreation of its famous Tudor fayres.

Visitors tried their hand at many free traditional crafts including pottery, basket making, candle making and wood turning.

There were birds of prey demonstrations, exotic animals and native species for visitors to handle as well as circus skills workshops.

In celebration of Shakespeare’s links with the town there were short ‘pop up’ performances of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by MATE productions.