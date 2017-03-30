‘This is the superhero you took from us’: Violet-Grace’s family appeal to Aidan McAteer

The family of hit and run victim Violet-Grace Youens have made a direct appeal for suspect Aidan McAteer to hand himself over to police.

The 23-year-old, from Prescot, is believed to have fled the country just three hours after four-year-old Violet-Grace was mown down on Prescot Road, St Helens, last Friday (March 24).

Violet-Grace Youens died after being mown down by a hit and run driver. Her family have described her as 'real superhero'

Yesterday, McAteer’s mother, Alicia McAteer, called for him to hand himself over to the authorities.

Now Violet-Grace’s family have taken to social media, posting a picture of the four-year-old dressed as the comic book superhero Captain America.

Comparing, the Youens’ decision to donate her organs with McAteer’s actions before and after the fatal hit and run crash, Violet-Grace’s dad Glenn Youens posted: “This is a post for Aidan McAteer.

“This what a real superhero looks like. This is the superhero you took away not just from me but also Rebecca and the many, many people who love and care for her.

It’s now time for you to take your punishment like a real man. It’s only a matter of time before you are caught so please, please, I beg you, do the right thing Glenn Youens, Violet-Grace’s dad

“I am now begging you from the bottom of my broken heart to please, please hand yourself in and please let us begin to grieve.

“Violet took what you did to her, taking her life in such a cruel way, like a real superhero and donated her organs so at least two family’s can have an amazing gift of life again!

“It’s now time for you to take your punishment like a real man. It’s only a matter of time before you are caught so please, please, I beg you do the right thing.

“Please I beg everyone please share this and get the message to him.”

Aidan McAteer is believed to have fled the country three hours after the crash which killed four-year-old Violet-Grace Youens

Anyone with information is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 6041.