Third arrest over town centre stabbing

A third man has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in St Helens town centre.

The 21-year-old, from Huyton, was arrested today on suspicion of assault.

He was held in connection with a violent assault in which three men were stabbed in Shere Khan takeaway at atound 5pm yesterday (Sunday).

A police spokesman said: “Three men remain in hospital receiving treatment. One, a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition, while two others, aged 18 and 21, are described as being in a stable condition.

“A significant number of road closures will remain in place throughout the day in the area of Cineworld, Aldi and up to the Range to enable officers to forensically examine the scene.

“Anyone with information on the incident can call officers on 0151 777 6064 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

A 17-year-old male from Rainhill and an 18-year-old man from Liverpool have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty said: “This was a shocking incident for the victims.

“I want to make it clear that Merseyside Police will not tolerate the use of knives on our streets and the force is absolutely committed to eradicating knife crime and alongside our partners, we will continue to educate, enforce and act on any information given to us, to make the streets safer.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Liverpool Street, Bridge Street or Canal Street at the time of the incident. Any information no matter how small could be crucial to our investigation.”

