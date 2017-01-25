Thieves make off with £25,000 worth of jewellery during Eccleston raid

Detectives in St Helens are hunting burglars who got away with jewellery worth around £25,000 from a house in Eccleston.

Thieves targeted the property on Millbrow at around 7.20pm on Monday, January 16.

A bike similar to the one stolen from a property in Eccleston

They smashed their way through a rear conservatory door with a brick and ransacked the property.

Police say much of the jewellery had significant sentimental value.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicion in the area at the time of the raid, during which a mountain bike was also taken.

They have also urged people to come forward if they have been offered any jewellery for sale on the black market.

Det Con Chris Haselden said: “The jewellery taken is both of significant sentimental and monetary value, including rings and watches, so this has been a particularly upsetting incident for the victims.

“If you recognise any of these items or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Millbrow area last Monday, please contact.

“I would ask the offenders to do the right thing and return the stolen items to the owner in any way possible.

“The jewellery taken is both of significant sentimental and monetary value, including rings and a watch, so this has been a particularly distressing incident for the victims. If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Millbrow area last Monday, please get in touch.

“These items will be distinctive to anyone who may have been offered them in recent days, so I would urge anyone with information on either the jewellery or those involved in this offence to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.