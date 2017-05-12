Theatre Royal shortlisted for tourism prize

The Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards has announced its shortlist for the People’s Choice accolade, selecting the top ten businesses from the public vote.

The shortlist includes the likes of Benty Farm Tearooms, The Art School Restaurant and St Helens Theatre Royal.

These ten companies were handpicked by members of the public in recognition of them going the extra mile and displaying excellence in tourism.

The tourism business with the most votes will now go on to receive the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by British Music Experience and supported by Liverpool City Council, at the event at St George’s Hall on May 18.

Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for culture and tourism, Cllr Wendy Simon, said: “We pride ourselves on our thriving tourism industry and understand its value – economically and reputationally.

“This means we have extremely high expectations when it comes to customer service and it’s great that we can be part of this award which acknowledges those who go above and beyond to make someone’s experience of Liverpool unforgettable - for all the right reasons.

“There is a real cross-section of businesses which have been shortlisted for this accolade, and it makes it even more special that they have been voted for by the public.

“It will be a fantastic evening and I’m looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the winner on May 18.”

The glittering award ceremony is expected to welcome 550 influential members of the city region’s tourism sector who will gather to celebrate the amazing work that has taken place during the last year.

There are a limited number of tables available for the event. Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate and network with key businesses and individuals in the tourism industry.

*Shortlist in full:*

Benty Farm Tearooms

Liverpool Cycle Tours

Liverpool Philharmonic

Liverpool Tourist Information Centre

Royal Court Theatre

St Helens Theatre Royal

The Art School Restaurant

The Atkinson

The Beatles Story

The Venue at the Royal Liver Building