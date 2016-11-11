‘The Best Elvis Performer Worldwide’ is coming to Lowther Pavilion

The Elvis tribute who was voted as ‘The Best Elvis Performer Worldwide’ is playing two nights at Lowther Pavilion, this weekend.

Chris Connor, a Lowther regular, was awarded the prize in Elvis’ hometown of Memphis by Presley’s best friend, Joe Esposito.

“That was amazing,” Chris said.

“There’s a lot of competitions around the world and they’re not really credible.

“This was a worldwide competition and nobody actually enters it. They just ask all the Elvis fans around the world who their favourites are and why and they voted for me, which was amazing.

“They flew me to Memphis and I performed in front of Joe Esposito, he was blown away by it. If anyone was going to tell me I was rubbish it was going to be him!”

Chris is no stranger to the Fylde coast and previously had a stint performing as Elvis in Legends at the Sands.

He seems very humbled that something which started out as quite a bit of fun has now taken him all over the world.

He added: “I’ve always been an Elvis fan and I always wanted to be a singer but I thought that was a dream, not a proper job. So I’d do Elvis songs on karaoke and seemed to get a good reaction, so it went from there.

“Before I did this, I did construction and I never thought in a million years that I’d have been to some of the places I have.

“I’ve been to Manilla in the Philippines and I never thought I’d get to go there. I’ve done shows in Australia, America, Canada, around Europe and it’s just gone from strength to strength in such a short time as well.

“Some guys have been trying for 25 years and never really get anywhere. Within six months of starting, I got a lot of recognition and five years ago I started touring the world.”

Despite his showmanship, Chris admits he wouldn’t like to be a “proper famous person”. He adds that being a huge Elvis fan himself helps him deliver to the best of his ability.

“I balance it well, it’s never gone to my head and I just give fans what they want to see.”

Chris will perform at Lowther Pavilion tonight and tomorrow.

Tickets are priced at £21.50 and are available from lowtherpavilion.co.uk and 01253 794221.