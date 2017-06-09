Tennis club’s crowdfund equipment plan

A St Helens tennis club has launched a crowdfund bid to buy a ball machine.

Eccleston Park Tennis Club is run as a not for profit organisation, providing sporting facilities for enthusiasts.

But club officials say they desperately need new equipment to keep the club up to date.

They have already raised more than £1,000 but need more donations.

A club spokesman said: “Eccleston Park Tennis is a non profit club and do it purely for the love of the sport and helping bring juniors and adults to our club to play tennis.

“We would love to buy a ball machine and upgrade the coaching equipment for our growing numbers of juniors to keep their interest in sessions and develop their tennis skills - new balls , hoops , beanbags , ladders.

“Lots of ideas from our coaches to help our juniors have great fun and learns new skills.

“The ball machine would be used in coaching sessions and will also be hired out to adults who would like to improve their shots.”

The club has set up a page on www.crowdfunder.co.uk