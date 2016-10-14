Teenagers arrested after Stockbridge Village shooting

Detectives have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting in Stockbridge Village last night in which a 28-year-old man was injured.

Two teenagers, both aged 18, from Stockbridge Village and Kirkby, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Both have been taken into custody where they will be questioned.

The shooting happened at around 7.50pm in Boode Croft.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said: “At this early stage of the investigation, the full circumstances of the incident are unclear and the motive is unknown.

“Officers and Crime Scene Investigators remain at the scene and extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened and locate the offender or offenders. CCTV from the area will be sought and witnesses spoken to.

“Detectives from the force’s Matrix Serious Organised Crime unit are leading the investigation into the shooting and uniformed officers have stepped up patrols in Stockbridge Village to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Witnesses should call the MSOC Gun Crime hotline on 0800 230 0600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.