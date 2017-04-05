Teenager ‘critical’ after stabbing

Detectives are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the chest and leg.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital shortly after midnight on Wednesday (March 5) after police were called to Lincombe Road, Huyton.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is today described as “critical”.

An investigation is currently underway and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Lincombe Road, or has any information which could assist with the investigation, to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org