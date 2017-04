A 17-year-old lad was arrested last night after a police chase through Newton-le-Willows.

Officers began the pursuit of a suspected stolen Vauxhall Astra in Pennington Lane at around 9pm on Monday (April 24).

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said there was a “brief chase” which concluded when the car was driving into Springfield Road, Thatto Heath, and then abandoned.

A teenager has since been arrested and taken into police custody.

He is currently being quested by detectives.