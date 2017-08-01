Teen charged with manslaughter in connection with death of Len Saunders

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Len Saunders.

Mr Saunders, 65, has been described by his family as a "beautiful soul". He died on Sunday following an assault in St Helens on Friday, July 21.



The teenager, who is from the St Helens area, has been remanded in custody to appear before Liverpool magistrates youth court tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2.



A 15-year-old boy, who was also arrested earlier today, has been released with no further action.

Len's family paid tribute to the popular actor, saying: "Len was a beautiful soul who dedicated his life to charity and volunteering work.



"He was a talented actor, poet and musician who never stopped helping people, even in his final moments.



"Born in St Helens he was deeply routed within the community in various projects and is sorely missed by all whose lives he touch.



"He was a much loved brother, uncle and good friend to all and our hearts are broken. A true loss to the community and to our family."