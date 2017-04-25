Takeaway stabbing suspect released by police

A 17-year-old lad arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing in St Helens town centre has been released from police custody.

The teenager was quizzed yesterday by detectives before being conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

The other two males remain in custody for questioning.

Three men remain in hospital receiving treatment. One, a 20-year-old man is in a critical condition, while two others, aged 18 and 21, are described as being in a stable condition.

A significant number of road closures will remain in place throughout the day in the area of Cineworld, Aldi and up to the Range to enable officers

to forensically examine the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident can call officers on 0151 777 6064 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.