Take That postpone Manchester Arena dates

Take That have postponed their Liverpool and Manchester tour dates in the wake of the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert.

The band was supposed to be performing its Wonderland tour at the Liverpool Echo Arena on Tuesday evening and was booked into the Manchester Arena for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in their home town, but tweeted they were pulling out of Tuesday’s show as a mark of respect to the victims of the attack.

A statement on the group’s Twitter page read: “Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

A few hours later, a statement was posted on the official Twitter account of Manchester Arena, announcing that the band were postponing their performances at the venue until further notice.

It said: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled Take That concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26, and Saturday 27 at Manchester Arena have been postponed.”

The messaged ended with the promise that “further details will be released as soon as possible”.

Grande was due to bring her Dangerous Woman tour to London venue The O2 on Thursday and Friday evening, but an initial statement from arena bosses said they were in contact with her promoters to see whether they would still go ahead, and other ticket holders should be prepared to face tighter security measures.

The official O2 Twitter account updated fans again late on Tuesday afternoon, thanking them for their patience as they awaited an update on the status of the London performances.

The statement said: “We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding today. We appreciate that you may be waiting for an update as to whether the shows will go ahead on Thursday and Friday at The O2.

“We are in regular contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and promise that as soon as we have information we will share it with you.”

Other events due to take place at The O2 this month include Iron Maiden on May 27 and 28 and Kisstory at the Indigo on May 27.

Grande tweeted she has been left “broken” by the attack, while associated acts such as Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift sent their support.

The Dangerous Woman Tour started in Phoenix, Arizona on February 3 and she was joined by British pop stars Little Mix during a spell in the US.

Grande then made stops in Dublin, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Next came the Manchester venue, which has a capacity of 21,000 and is visited by more than one million people every year.

Her other forthcoming tour dates are supposed to take in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Thailand and Australia before coming to a close in Hong Kong in September.

There has been no official message from Grande’s management about whether or not her tour will continue.