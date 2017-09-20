Suspected stolen JCB digger stopped in Newton

Four people were arrested after a suspected stolen JCB tractor was spotted being driven through Newton in convoy with a high-powered sports car.

The two men and two women were stopped in the early hours this morning (Wednesday).

The suspected stolen tractor was being driven, along with an Audi RS6 car, along Park Road South.

Officers were deployed to search for the vehicles with the assistance of the National Police Air Support (NPAS) helicopter.

The Audi was pursued at high speed, stopped and searched and found to have a gas bottle, cutting equipment and an angle grinder on board.

Two men were seen to run off and a 27-year-old man from Haydock was detained nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving offences.

The Audi is suspected to have been stolen during a car key burglary at Holly House, Warrington Road, in Bold Heath.

Enquiries identified a second car, a Vauxhall Insignia, in the area, which was stopped.

Cash was recovered in the vehicle, and a 20-year-old man from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.

A third car, a Mercedes A Class, was also stop-checked in suspicious circumstances in the area and the occupants, a 51-year-old woman from Newton-le-Willows and a 21-year-old woman from Newton-le-Willows, were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and assisting an offender.

The JCB was located on Osborne Road and is believed to have been stolen.

All the vehicles were removed for further enquiries to be carried out.

The two men and two women have been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.