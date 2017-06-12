Susanna’s night with the stars

A young girl from St Helens who has cerebral palsy joined a host of celebrities to attend one of the country’s biggest fundraisers.

Susanna Petersburska, from St Helens, walked up the red carpet with a host of stars from film, television, sport and music.

Susanna with her mum Monika

The nine-year-old, who has who has cerebral palsy, a conditions that has affected her mobility, was a special guest at Caudwell Children’s annual Butterfly Ball, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London.

Singers Peter Andre and Rachel Stevens, former England and Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman and Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, who plays the character Andy Sugden, were among a host of guests at the glamorous fundraising event which raised over £1m for the Staffordshire based national charity, Caudwell Children.

The charity, which provides practical and emotional support for disabled children and their families, welcomed over 800 guests at the Ball.

The night culminated in an exclusive performance by Paloma Faith, who has three double-platinum albums to her name, and Craig David presents TS5, who’s sold 14 million records worldwide.

Susanna with entrepreneur John Caudwell

Susanna, a pupil at Blackbrook St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in St Helens, posed with a selection of guests on the Red Carpet ahead of the event and she was clearly delighted to be the centre of attention for the evening.

Mum Monika, 38, said the family had a great time.

She said: “We keep looking at the pictures, they are just amazing. Susanna loves Paloma Faith so to pose with her at a private ‘meet and greet’ was fantastic.

“She fits in a lot in her life to keep her fit. She goes swimming every week, on Sunday’s she goes to gymnastics for disabled children at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, attends horse riding classes every two weeks at Croft Riding Centre in Warrington and she has private physiotherapy every two weeks at home.

“Although she enjoys all those things this was a great release for her. It was great fun and we can’t thank Caudwell Children enough.”

Susanna recently had an operation in Missouri, in the USA, which has given her greater mobility. The charity is now helping Monika and her 40-year-old husband, Andrzej, to fundraise for further physiotherapy sessions that will improve their daughters condition further.

Trudi Beswick, chief executive from Caudwell Children, said that Susanna appeared to enjoy the media limelight.

She added: “She happily posed on the Red Carpet with a number of celebrity guests and had a fantastic time, she was in her element.”

The evening’s auction, which was hosted by renowned charity auctioneer, Charlie Ross, raised over £1million for the charity founded by the entrepreneur and philanthropist, John Caudwell.

The star-studded evening was hosted by singer, presenter, model, and Caudwell Children Ambassador, Peter Andre.

Trudi added: “We are delighted at the overwhelming support we received from all of our guests on the night. This money is more important than ever as the demand for our support increases.

“This will enable us to touch the lives of thousands of children. I can’t thank everyone who donated tonight enough.”