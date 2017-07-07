Summer in St Helens - what’s on over the coming weeks

Summer is here (sort of!) and while the weather might not always reflect this, there’s plenty to see and do in St Helens whether you want to get active, learn something, be entertained or meet new people.

Here’s just a few of the family-friendly events – many of them free – happening across St Helens next week:

Week commencing 10 July

Health Walk with Rangers

Tuesday 11 July – 1:30pm

Sankey Valley Visitor Centre, Blackbrook Road

01744 677 772

St Helens Comic Con

Saturday 15 July

St Helens Town Hall

Tickets: www.sthelenscomiccon.co.uk

First Person

Saturday 15 July

Newton-le-Willows Library, 11am

Outside Central Library, 3pm

Interactive theatre, inspired by video games and reality TV.

www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk / 01744 677446

St Helens vs Catalan Dragons

Sunday 16 July – 3pm

Totally Wicked Stadium

Tickets: www.saintsrlfc.com/tickets/match-tickets

St Helens Youth Brass Band Concert

Sunday 16 July – 2pm to 4pm

Victoria Park Bandstand

Willowbrook Hospice – Ride 45

Sunday 16 July

45 and 18 mile bike ride starting and finishing at Rainford High School

01744 453798

Coffee Morning and Plant Sale

Sunday 16 July – 11am to 1pm

Victoria Park, St Mark’s Gate Lodge