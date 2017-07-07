Summer in St Helens - what’s on over the coming weeks

Summer is here (sort of!) and while the weather might not always reflect this, there’s plenty to see and do in St Helens whether you want to get active, learn something, be entertained or meet new people.
Here’s just a few of the family-friendly events – many of them free – happening across St Helens next week:
Week commencing 10 July
Health Walk with Rangers
Tuesday 11 July – 1:30pm
Sankey Valley Visitor Centre, Blackbrook Road
01744 677 772
St Helens Comic Con
Saturday 15 July
St Helens Town Hall
Tickets: www.sthelenscomiccon.co.uk
First Person
Saturday 15 July
Newton-le-Willows Library, 11am
Outside Central Library, 3pm
Interactive theatre, inspired by video games and reality TV.
www.culturalhubs.eventbrite.co.uk / 01744 677446
St Helens vs Catalan Dragons
Sunday 16 July – 3pm
Totally Wicked Stadium
Tickets: www.saintsrlfc.com/tickets/match-tickets
St Helens Youth Brass Band Concert
Sunday 16 July – 2pm to 4pm
Victoria Park Bandstand
Willowbrook Hospice – Ride 45
Sunday 16 July
45 and 18 mile bike ride starting and finishing at Rainford High School
01744 453798
Coffee Morning and Plant Sale
Sunday 16 July – 11am to 1pm
Victoria Park, St Mark’s Gate Lodge