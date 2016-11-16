Steve Prescott Bridge to be lit-up in memory of mum

A family has raised thousands of pounds for charity in memory of their mum.

Susan Lee, from Newton-le-Willows, died aged 66 in October after a short battle with pancreatic cancer and her family decided more needed to be done to raise awareness of the symptoms.

Her daughters Lisa Reynolds and Debbie Fackey along her widower John Lee, started raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK before Susan died and have since raised more than £4,000.

As well as a charity night, held at Newton Social Club on Saturday, the family have arranged for the Steve Prescott Bridge to be lit up in Susan’s memory tomorrow night at 7pm. They will also be releasing balloons.

Lisa said: “My mum started feeling unwell around Christmas and then she just kept getting worse and worse.

“The doctor kept saying her bloods were normal. In August she became really unwell, she was tired all the time but we had to force her to go to the doctors but they said there was nothing wrong.

“Two days later we took her to A&E because she was jaundice. She fought tooth and nail to get her oxygen levels back up so we could bring her home.

“We didn’t have a care package in place but we wanted to bring her home so me and my sister gave up work and cared for her 24/7. “That’s when we started fund-raising. We did a lot of research and realised that pancreatic cancer was not getting enough attention. My mum would not have liked us raising money for her but we explained it was for the charity.”

Lisa hopes that by raising more awareness, they can stop something similar happening to another family.

“Our mum was always putting others first and was deeply proud of the work, education and the money we are raising,” Lisa said.

“She was really excited about the charity event. Even though she knew she wouldn’t be able to go she though she would still be here to hear about it afterwards.

“This cancer is the 5th most common and has the worst survival rates yet does not get the publicity it deserves. In almost 40 years the survival rates remain at just 16 per cent after 12 months and 3 per cent after 5 years.

“Diagnosis is often missed as it was with my mum due to 8/10 GP’s not being fully aware or confusing symptoms with more regular health issues. Most Pancreatic Cancer cases are only picked up when the patient presents to A&E by which time the cancer is usually in its final stages.

The charity night involved a quiz and a raffle and was also attended by St Helens councillor Jeanie Bell, cabinet member for public health and well-being.

She said: “The work that had gone into the night getting some of the best raffle prizes I have seen was quite phenomenal and all done by a family who have lost their mum only last month.

“We have in our town some of the most amazing people I have ever met and I am so proud to live here amongst them.”

Trinity Labels, where Lisa’s brother in law Clive Clynes works has printed leaflets off for the event tomorrow night and everyone is invited to come down and join the family.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisa-Reynolds15.