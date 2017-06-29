Stepping out for stroke support

Members of a St Helens-based support group have stepped out on walk around the town ... and raised funds for charity at the same time.

Led by event partners St Helens Healthy Living and an Oddfellows member, the family-friendly stroll travelled from St Helens Town Hall in Victoria Square to Fosters Park where the walk came to an end.

St Helen's Oddfellows members taking part in British Heart Foundation Health Heart initiative with St Helen's Healthy Living Walking programme Chris Wetherill and Debbie Howard

Later on, there were a range of healthy lifestyle presentations for participants and passers-by to enjoy.

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits, in fact it only added to the fun as red raincoats and umbrellas paraded down the streets of St Helens.

The participants were more than happy to brighten up the damp weather with smiles and cheers.

Julie Webster, Social Organiser for Oddfellows in St Helens, said: “Our stroll around the town centre was all about starting to do something in a fun and friendly way, whatever your age or ability, and it was all for a good cause by raising money for the British Heart Foundation along the way.”

Being active a few times a day, for even just 10 minutes can help to combat coronary heart disease, according to the British Heart Foundation.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) - heart and circulatory - is the biggest cause of death in the UK more with nearly 160,000 deaths each year, 42,000 people under the age of 75.

Katherine Stybelski, Fundraising Manager for the British Heart Foundation who promote the benefits of physical activity on heart health said: “The Oddfellows’ activities are always fun and get people out and about to meet with others. We hope people are inspired to take that all-important 10 minutes of activity each day. It really does make the difference in preventing and managing heart disease.”

To find out more about the Oddfellows, call Julie on 01744 895 536, email julie.webster@oddfellows.co.uk or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/HealthyHeart.