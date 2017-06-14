Stephanie Davis’s ex investigated over ‘disclosure of private sexual images’

Rainhill actress Stephanie Davis’ ex-partner is reportedly facing a fresh police investigation for allegedly disclosing “private sexual images”.

Jeremy McConnell lived with Ms Davis in Rainhill.

It is believed the former Hollyoaks actress made a formal complaint to police about McConnell.

A police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police can confirm that officers are investigating an allegation of the disclosure of private sexual images.

“On Sunday, 11 June, a report was received of private images and video of a woman being shared on social media. The investigation is ongoing.”