Stephanie Davis’s ex investigated over ‘disclosure of private sexual images’

Rainhill actress Stephanie Davis’ ex-partner is reportedly facing a fresh police investigation for allegedly disclosing “private sexual images”.
Jeremy McConnell lived with Ms Davis in Rainhill.
It is believed the former Hollyoaks actress made a formal complaint to police about McConnell.
A police spokesman said: “Merseyside Police can confirm that officers are investigating an allegation of the disclosure of private sexual images.
“On Sunday, 11 June, a report was received of private images and video of a woman being shared on social media. The investigation is ongoing.”